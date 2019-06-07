Brian May shares photos from “Pilgrimage” to Mercury’s childhood home in Zanzibar

Queen star Brian May is retracing the childhood steps of bandmate Freddie Mercury.

The legendary rock guitarist — who recently revealed the band hasn’t “earned a penny” from the billion-dollar success of hit movie Bohemian Rhapsody — is currently touring Mercury’s native Zanzibar on what he calls “a pilgrimage.”

“This [is] something I dreamed of doing for many years,” May, 71, posted on Instagram alongside an image of him cuddling his wife, actress Anita Dobson, outside Mercury’s elementary school on the east African island on Tuesday.

“At Freddie’s school. Under guidance from Freddie’s lovely sister Kashmira’s, and Abdul, our excellent Zanzibarian guide, we managed to retrace many of Freddie’s childhood steps,” May added. “Nice to share with you folks.”

Earlier in the day, May also posted photos from outside Mercury’s childhood home in a historic part of Zanzibar city known as Stone Town. The family apartment block has since been transformed into the Tembo House Hotel: AKA Freddie Mercury House.

