Bride reads out racy text messages of groom at wedding instead of vows

One woman claims she was filled with anticipation about seeing her groom at the end of the aisle – until she received a shocking slew of racy texts that derailed the wedding and turned her life upside down.

The incredible chain of events was revealed in a tell-all piece on Whimn, where Casey (alias name) revealed the dramatic way she apparently exposed her cheating fiancé.

A day before the wedding, Casey found out via an anonymous text message that her husband to be was cheating on her.

The text was a series of heartbreaking screenshots, with the message: “I wouldn’t marry him. Will you?”

The screenshots included racy conversations between Casey’s husband Alex and the mystery woman, including selfies of them together. They were dated from months to only days before.

One message read: “This weekend. You and I. It is on, hot stuff. Bring your A game.”

Another said: “Your body is f***ing incredible. And s*** do you know how to use it.”

Casey said that she burst into tears and showed her girlfriends the screenshots, who said she should ring Alex and call the wedding off – but she didn’t do that.

She arrived at the venue with no sleep, too shocked to be angry that she now couldn’t marry the man she loved.

A ripple of shock passed through the crowd as she announced: “There will be no wedding today

“It seems Alex is not who I thought he was”.

Casey then claims she put down her flowers to reveal her phone and read the messages to their family and friends – watching the colour drain from her fiancé’s face.

Alex skulked out of the church with his best man following behind him.

source: irishmirror.ie