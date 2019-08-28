Bride’s horror at completely sheer dress: “Oh my god, is this see-through?” (photos)

The bride-to-be compared what she got to what was advertised, and…

A worrying trend has been making its way from awards night red carpets to bridal boutiques, and it’s not one many brides feel comfortable embracing.

Nude or completely sheer wedding dresses are hitting catwalks in their thousands, and as one Australian bride just found out, they leave almost nothing to the imagination.

Newly engaged YouTuber Tina Yong decided to try on some cheap wedding dresses for her two million subscribers and was horrified with the lack of modesty offered by one design.

“Oh my god is this see-through?” she exclaimed as she unwrapped the gown, “Is there another layer? This one is so sheer!”

