Brisbane air terminal evacuated

A man has been arrested after Brisbane Airport’s international terminal was evacuated when eyewitnesses reported seeing a man with a knife. There were no reported injuries, police said.

“Police are currently conducting clearance searches of the International Terminal,” police said.

At about 9:00 pm, Queensland police said they had made a declaration under the Public Safety and Preservation Act due to an emergency situation.

Police said the incident, which eyewitnesses said was in the upstairs food court area, had been contained but warned people to avoid the international terminal.

The airport has been evacuated and trains have been stopped.

“The Australian Federal Police is managing the security matter and we hope to get back to normal operations as soon as possible,” the airport said on Twitter.

@BrisbaneAirport reports of a man with a knife and a bomb threat? 😓 #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/WzieQTCOeR — Eli (@Eli10835932) February 2, 2019

source: abc.net.au