Britain moving towards Sweden’s approach to COVID-19, says leading scientist who met PM

The new measures include encouraging office staff to now work from home, pubs closing at 10pm and wedding attendance being cut from 30 to 15

A leading scientist who has met with Boris Johnson says the PM is now trying to control the spread of coronavirus rather than suppress it completely.

Professor Carl Heneghan, director of Oxford University’s Center for Evidence-Based Medicine, believes the UK is moving towards the Swedish approach to dealing with COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Johnson announced a raft of new measures to restrict the spread of the virus that could apply in England for six months.

The PM blamed an uptick of cases on people breaking the existing guidelines, and warned that further breaches could mean a second national lockdown.

