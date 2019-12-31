British 19-year-old found guilty of lying about being gang raped in Cyprus

“The defendant gave police a false rape claim, while having full knowledge that this was a lie”

She was accused of falsely claiming she was attacked by up to 12 Israeli tourists in an Ayia Napa hotel on 17 July before making a retraction statement 10 days later.

Judge Michalis Papathanasiou, who will sentence her on January 7, told the court: “The defendant gave police a false rape claim, while having full knowledge that this was a lie.

“During her testimony, the defendant did not make a good impression, she did not tell the truth, and tried to mislead the court.”

He said: “There was no rape, or violence, and police had carried out a thorough investigation making all necessary arrests.”

The judge said his decision was backed up by video evidence showing her having consensual sex.

The teenager nodded her head slightly as she was found guilty but showed no other emotion.

She claimed in court that she was raped but pressured into changing her account by Cypriot police.

