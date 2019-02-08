British actor Albert Finney dead at 82

He appeared in Erin Brockovich, Poirot, Skyfall and The Bourne Legacy among many others

British actor Albert Finney has died at the age of 82.

In his career, he starred among many other films, in Erin Brockovich, Skyfall, The Bourne Legacy, Murder On The Orient Express.

A statement from a family spokesman said: “Albert Finney, aged 82, passed away peacefully after a short illness with those closest to him by his side. The family request privacy at this sad time”.

He was born in Salford in 1936 and made his movie debut with a small part in The Entertainer in 1960.

He was an Oscar nominee five times in his career and he had turned down the offer to be knighted.