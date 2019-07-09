British far-right activist Tommy Robinson pleads to Trump for political asylum (video)

Tommy Robinson, a British far-right activist who had reported on the trial of Muslims convicted of gang-raping young girls in the UK, has filmed an impassioned plea to Donald Trump, asking the US President and his administration to grant him and his family political asylum in the United States.

In a video aired by Infowars and later uploaded to social media, Robinson states:

“My name is Tommy Robinson, today I am calling on the help of Donald Trump, his administration, and the Republican Party, to grant me and my family political asylum in the United States of America.”

Robinson is facing jail time in the UK after he was found guilty of contempt of court at a retrial last week. The father of three was accused of breaching reporting restrictions by live-streaming outside Leeds Crown Court last year during the grooming gang trials.

Two senior High Court judges said Robinson’s conduct “amounted to serious interference with the administration of justice.”

One of the judges, Dame Victoria Sharp, said the court is yet to consider the penalty for contempt which carries a maximum two-year penalty. The date of sentencing was set for July 11.

source