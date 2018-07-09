British PM appoints Dominic Raab new Brexit minister

He will now be in charge of leading negotiations for Britain’s withdrawal from the EU

Conservative MP Dominic Raab has been appointed the new Brexit secretary by Prime Minister Theresa May following David Davis’s resignation Sunday night.

As the new secretary of state for exiting the European Union, Raab will now be in charge of leading negotiations for Britain’s withdrawal from the EU.

The appointment comes after Davis resigned overnight, saying he would be unable to deliver the PM’s post-Brexit trade strategy – which was approved by the cabinet on Friday – as he did not “believe” in it.

Source: rt