British PM’s father Stanley Johnson in Greece – Called out over Covid-19 mask (photos-videos)

Stanley Johnson, the father of the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, was in Greece a few days ago and was called out on social media for not wearing his Covid-19 properly on the subway in Athens.

As can be seen from the photos posted by Stanley Johnson on Instagram, he was initially in Pelion, where he maintains a villa, then went to Kythnos and ended up in Athens.

The father of Boris also took the subway to reach the Acropolis, but his photo provoked several reactions on his social media.

Commentators pointed out that he should cover his nose while others warned him that he should “download” the photo so that his son, who is reportedly preparing to put it on, would not see it.

