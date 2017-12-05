British Police warn that socializing without consent is…rape! (HILARIOUS TWEETS)

It looks like everyone in Northern Ireland should avoid leaving the house in December…

On December 2, the Police Service Northern Ireland (PSNI) tweeted that, “If you bump into that special someone under the mistletoe tonight, remember that without consent it is rape,” while signing off with the hashtag, “Season’s Greetings,” instead of “Merry Christmas.”

The tweet, which received widespread criticism that was completely ignored by the PSNI, was promptly deleted after the force was contacted by the Daily Mail.

“Since when did a kiss under the mistletoe turn into rape? Get a grip, and start being thief takes again not half-arsed SJWs [social justice warriors],” one Twitter user wrote, according to the Daily Mail.

“Bumping into someone, under the mistletoe, is now considered rape? Why do you trivialize such a serious issue with such a nonsense tweet?” asked another.

In an effort to clarify their nonsensical tweet, the PSNI issued a clarification.

We posted a message on Twitter yesterday that some may have taken out of context but the message remains the same; when you are out socialising over the Christmas period, please remember without consent it is rape. — PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) December 3, 2017

I need consent to socialise? Who knew? Maybe get someone on your social media who has a grasp of the English language. — Dave Smith (@ffflow) December 3, 2017

If you can’t even define the crime properly then it doesn’t give us much confidence to report it when it happens — LadyJoanne (@LadyBabyLoveBug) December 3, 2017

unreal. My English teacher always taught me to read my work twice before handing it in. Smh ‍♂️ — Liam McKee (@LiamMcKee3) December 3, 2017

You lot should ask for consent before using social media because you’re not very good at it. — West 93 (@ViewFromBlock93) December 3, 2017

To think all those times I went out socialising without letting my Mum and Dad know. Lock me up now — Ian Livesey (@twitlivesey) December 3, 2017

To the British police force, it is more important to virtue signal on Twitter, and punish people who commit “hate crime,” than it is to arrest actual criminals.

According to recent Home Office figures, arrests have fallen 12 percent over the last year, and by 48 percent over the past nine years, despite the fact that total crime has risen by 19 percent in the year to June 2017.

Breitbart London reports that violent crime has gone up by 19 percent, rape up 22 percent, knife crime up 26 percent, and gun crime up by 27 percent, despite the extremely strict gun laws of the U.K.

Although the number of arrests has dropped by a large percentage, the number of people that were arrested in 2016 for offensive comments online skyrocketed.

The Times, through the Freedom of Information Act, managed to obtain figures which reveal that 3,395 across 29 police forces were arrested in 2016 under section 127 of the Communications Act 2003. Breitbart reports this act makes it illegal for anyone to “cause annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another.”

Thirteen police forces refused to provide their data on the issue, and two provided unusable data. This means the overall amount of arrests for “offensive” online comments is likely much higher.

Unsurprisingly it’s only certain “offensive” speech that is a problem.

Nadia Chan, a self-described Islamist made a number of racist remarks. These remarks include as calling white people “swine” and Jewish people “parasites,” as well as claiming white people are “pasty bland bitches [who] have NO culture, no rich history, you ain’t shit, ur ancestors were cave ppl.”

Despite this speech clearly falling into the category of “offensive” in the eyes of British law, Chan was not reprimanded, nor mentioned, by the authorities even when thousands of people complained about her remarks.

Source: dangerous.com