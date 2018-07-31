British students fighting for her life in Zakynthos after quad accident

A British teenager has been unconscious for three weeks after falling off a quad bike in Zakynthos. Natasha Stevens, 17, tumbled off the bike after it careered into a ditch on the Greek island this month. The student, who was on holiday celebrating the end of her A-Levels, has been fighting for her life since. She’s had surgery to try and stop the bleeding on her brain and correct her fractured skull.

Natasha’s sister Amy has today spoken of her family’s heartbreak. The 23-year-old, from Blackpool, Lancashire, said: ‘Natasha will not be able to go to university this year, and she will not be able to celebrate her long-awaited 18th birthday the way she wanted as she will still be in hospital and has months of recovery ahead of her.

It is believed Natasha was a passenger on the quad bike which was being driven by another girl on July 6. The driver is also in hospital.

