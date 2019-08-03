British tourist claims Acropolis guards were racist towards her

A British travel blogger accused guards at the Acropolis in Athens of racism after she claimed she had been “falsely accused of flashing her bits to children”.

Adebola Sowemimo, from London, dubbed the incident as “racism at its finest” tweeting she was “pushed and shoved” out of the historic site “for doing nothing wrong”.

“I went to the Acropolis in Athens today and I was pushed out of the museum because I was apparently wearing inappropriate clothing.”

But it was only after she was forced into a police cell filled with “cigarette smoke from police officers”, she was told someone claimed she was “showing her bits to children”.

Adebola told us: “I was absolutely terrified. I was just posing with my boyfriend at the site, and all of a sudden this female guard started being really aggressive, grabbing, pushing and shoving me.

“I saw other women dressed in much more revealing clothing than I was and they were not targeted.

“I could only assume it was because of the colour of my skin.”

The British blogger was taken to court the following morning and cleared of sexual indecency.

She continued: “I was screamed at and pushed out of the building while being screamed at in Greek.

“Police were called and a false testament was made against me that I was lifting my skirt and flashing my body to the public. This is a LIE.”

I’ve just been arrested by Greek Police based on a false accusation. The Greek police are keeping me in custody. This is racism at its finest. @BritishEmbassy @GreekAnalyst @gr2014eu — Adebola| Travel & Lifestyle (@mybreakingviews) August 1, 2019

