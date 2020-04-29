British tourist throws Thai wife off balcony due to Covid-19 lockdown

The woman was injured and taken to hospital

A British tourist has been arrested after allegedly throwing his Thai wife off a balcony after he grew aggravated due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Dave Mitchell, 46, was detained yesterday after his partner, Sukanda, 56, plunged from the seventh floor of the apartment block in Rayong, eastern Thailand.

Paramedics arrived and treated the injured woman at the scene. She reportedly told police that her English husband had thrown her over the balcony while they were arguing.

more at dailymail.co.uk

