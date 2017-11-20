British TV starlet gets completely naked in raunchy video (photos)

Courtney Stodden, a British TV reality participant and model took risqué to a whole new level in her latest online video, as she strips naked by a swimming pool.

In the steamy new video the 23-year-old reality star and model slips out of her bikini before striking a number of nude poses.

Courtney, who appeared on the third series of hit show Celebs Go Dating earlier on this year, can be seen glugging a glass of wine as she prepares for an evening dip.

However, things take a turn for the raunchier side, as the aspiring actress and reality star slips out of her bikini and parades around the pool naked.

Courtney uploaded the raunchy clip to her profile page on the website, Only Fans.

The site allows people to charge fans a subscription fee for contents, which can range from photos and videos through to other posts – the site is popular with adult entertainers.

source: thesun.co.uk