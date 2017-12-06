British woman “engaged” to chandelier, but “cheats” on it with other objects!

A British woman claims she is ‘engaged’ to a chandelier named Lumiere, and is in an ‘open relationship’ with 25 others.

Amanda Liberty identifies as ‘objectum-sexual’ – known as ‘objectophilia’ – meaning she feels sexual attraction and emotional attachment to inanimate objects.

‘Lumiere’, named after the charismatic living chandelier from Beauty and the Beast, caught Ms Liberty’s eye on eBay and she says “it was love at first sight.”, Caters TV reports. She immediately bought the piece and it arrived from Germany six days later.



Despite the original character being a man, Ms Liberty identifies Lumiere as a woman, saying she loves the chandelier’s “energy and beauty”.

“Last Valentine’s Day I proposed to her, to signify our long-lasting love,” Amanda told the Caters. “I hope at some point we will have a commitment ceremony. I haven’t been engaged before, so it’s very new and exciting!”

While she has ‘proposed’ to Lumiere, Ms Liberty says she is in an open relationship with her entire 25-strong collection of chandeliers but says jealousy isn’t an issue and they all feel appreciated.

Chandeliers aren’t Ms Liberty’s first and only love, she was first smitten with a drum kit at the age of 14. However her most significant previous relationship was with The Statue of Liberty, and she has travelled to America six times to visit.

She still affectionately refers to the landmark as ‘Libby’ and even took its name by legally changing her surname to “Liberty”. This isn’t the only famous case of objectophilia, American woman Erika LaBrie ‘married’ the Eiffel Tower in 2007, while Swedish-born Eija-Riitta Berliner-Mauer ‘married’ the Berlin Wall over 30 years ago.

Ms Liberty wants to reassure people that it’s “ok to be different”, telling Caters:

“It’s ok to be different, to think differently. The main thing is you aren’t hurting anybody.”

“If we were all the same, the world would be a pretty boring place.”

source: newzhub.co.nz