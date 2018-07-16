Britney Spears suffers wardrobe malfunction (video)

Britney Spears has suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction while performing on her Piece of Me tour.

The singer, 36, accidentally showed the audience a little more of her cleavage than she had anticipated when a nipple popped out of her top, The Sun reports.

For the second night of her tour, at the National Theater inside MGM National Harbor in Maryland, the mum-of-two showed off her incredible body in an eye-catching black bondage-inspired outfit as she danced on stage.

However, as a host of male backing dancers twirled around her, the pop star showed more than she bargained for.

Spears failed to notice the wardrobe malfunction and didn’t readjust her Marco Morante-designed bra for a whole two minutes.

The moment was caught on camera by fan Salvatore Bellamo and shared to YouTube.

source: news.com.au