Britons cannot be gender neutral on their passports, court rules

The issue was brought up on the election campaign trail when the Lib Dems said they would introduce gender-neutral passports

Britons cannot identify as gender-neutral on their passports, a court has ruled.

A campaigner lost a legal battle against the government over gender-neutral passports at the Court of Appeal on Tuesday.

It was the latest round of a legal fight over “X” (for unspecified) passports. There have been calls for an “X” option on passports for those who don’t identify as male or female.

The legal challenge was brought by Christie Elan-Cane, a campaigner who has fought for legal and social recognition for non-gendered identity for more than 25 years, and who believes the UK’s passport application process, which requires individuals to indicate whether they are male or female, is “inherently discriminatory”.

