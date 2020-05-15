Brooke Evers: The hot angel from the land down under! (photos)

Brooke Evers says she is a Dj. We believe her, no doubt.
But, excuses us, there is another aspect of her that captured our attention…
She says she also models as well!
Of course, we had to research this case down to the last detail and indeed she tells us no lies.
She is actually one hot foxy model and if her music is even half as good as her looks, then we will join her fan club for sure!
Turkey seeks global funding help to gird against lira shock
The biggest government in Israel’s history set to be sworn in