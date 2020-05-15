Brooke Evers: The hot angel from the land down under! (photos)

Brooke Evers says she is a Dj. We believe her, no doubt.

But, excuses us, there is another aspect of her that captured our attention…

She says she also models as well!

Of course, we had to research this case down to the last detail and indeed she tells us no lies.

She is actually one hot foxy model and if her music is even half as good as her looks, then we will join her fan club for sure!

My happy place! Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη BROOKE EVERS (@brookeevers) στις 23 Μάρ, 2019 στις 8:53 πμ PDT

CHECK ME OUT! Link in bio ? Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη BROOKE EVERS (@brookeevers) στις 11 Μάρ, 2019 στις 12:14 μμ PDT

See Also:

Turkey seeks global funding help to gird against lira shock

The 1 tequila 2 tequila 10 tequilas deep eyes…..??‍♀️ Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη BROOKE EVERS (@brookeevers) στις 15 Φεβ, 2019 στις 1:07 μμ PST

Summer feels ?? Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη BROOKE EVERS (@brookeevers) στις 26 Δεκ, 2018 στις 4:21 πμ PST

Love a blue ball wall ? @jstop @homesydney Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη BROOKE EVERS (@brookeevers) στις 15 Δεκ, 2018 στις 3:27 μμ PST

See Also:

The biggest government in Israel’s history set to be sworn in

Aussie Summers are the best! @billabong_womens_australia Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη BROOKE EVERS (@brookeevers) στις 10 Ιαν, 2019 στις 2:27 μμ PST