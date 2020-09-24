Brooke Shields, 55, flaunts incredible figure proving time is an illusion (photos)

The actress shared photos in a swimsuit with her Instagram followers

On May 31, Brooke Shields turned 55 and is one of the women who personifies the age-old adage that beauty is timeless.

The actress recently uploaded to her personal Instagram account photos posing sensually in a swimsuit in a garden. Brooke Shields collaborated with supermodel Elena Christensen for the shots, which she “tagged” on Instagram.

“A great friend and a dream collaborator 🖤 thank you for believing in my vision and helping bring it to life. 📸 @helenachristensen,” Brooke Shields wrote in the caption of the photos below.

Brooke Shields began her long career as a child model and became famous when, at the age of 12, she starred in the film Pretty Baby, in which she played a girl who worked as a prostitute in New Orleans in the early 20th century. Many years have passed since then with the actress remaining America’s “favourite child”.