Brother strangles newlywed sister in Pakistan in honour killing

A newly-wed woman in Pakistan was strangled by her brother in Lahore days after she contracted marriage against the will of her parents, according to police. The body was shifted to the morgue for autopsy.

The deceased was identified by police Mahwish Sajjad, who married a man of her own choice through court last week.

According to Burki investigation police, Ghulam Ghouse entered the room of his sister when she was seeping. The 30-year-old attacker strangled his young sister by putting a pillow on her face, a police investigator said. The suspect was arrested by police soon after the incident. The police also registered a murder case against the arrested suspect and launched the investigation.