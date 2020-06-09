Bruna Lima: A bikini queen! (video-photos)

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: June 9, 2020

An Instagram sensation

Related Stories

Bruna Lima belongs to the category of those women that make social media more…interesting.

Half of her photos in her account show her usually in some paper-thin bikini.

Apparently, though she is more than a smoking hot girl, as she is also quite active as a businesswoman. You see the paper-thin bikinis we talked mentioned are designed by her.

And her photos are quite a way to make a sale…

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

Alcohol you later😜 @thegreeklightning

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Bruna Rangel Lima🦋 (@xoobruna) στις

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

Don’t bother me, I’m workinnn😎 @brukinis

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Bruna Rangel Lima🦋 (@xoobruna) στις

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

Retro Vibes🖤 @brukinis Use code:MEMORIAL to enjoy 30% off site wide! @smulderphotography

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Bruna Rangel Lima🦋 (@xoobruna) στις

See Also:

Untouched by humans: Eerie pool found 700 feet deep in bowels of New Mexico cave

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

Here’s where you’ll find me🖤 @smulderphotography

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Bruna Rangel Lima🦋 (@xoobruna) στις

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

INSTAGRAM VS REALITY😂 @brendaragel Happy Birthday❤

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Bruna Rangel Lima🦋 (@xoobruna) στις

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

A little glimpse of paradise @zenyaraestate💘

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Bruna Rangel Lima🦋 (@xoobruna) στις

Tags With: