Brussels Knife Attacker Shot Dead by Soldiers Yelled “Allahu Akbar”

The event is being treated as an attempted terrorist murder, say Belgium’s federal prosecutors

The man shot on Friday after attacking two soldiers with a knife in Brussels has died, Belgium’s federal prosecutors said, adding they were treating the event as an attempted terrorist murder.

A spokeswoman for federal prosecutors said the man had shouted “Allahu Akbar” (Arabic for “God is Great”) twice during the attack.

Belgian Federal Police spokesman, Jonathan Pfunde reported earlier that “a man armed with a knife attacked a group of soldiers. The soldiers fired at him and neutralized the individual.”

Associated Press television images from central Brussels showed that police sealed off a main street not far from the Belgian capital’s main Grand Place tourist attraction.

Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel tweeted: “All our support is with our soldiers. Our security services remain on alert. We are following the situation closely.”

The soldiers sustained light injuries.

Belgium has been on high alert since suicide bombers killed 32 people in attacks on March 22, 2016 on the Brussels main airport and subway system.

Source