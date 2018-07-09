Bryant Dunston and Anna Kavasila tie the knot at Church (photos)

American Euroleague basketball player Bryant Dunston tied the knot with his Greek partner, Anna Kavasila. The couple was married in an Orthodox Christian religious ceremony at a Church in Vouliagmeni on Sunday.

The former Aris and Olympiakos centre, was baptised Orthodox Christian, with his former teammate at Olympiakos Kostas Sloukas as his godfather. The couple has been together since the American player was in Greece playing for Olympiakos. Many of his teammates attended the ceremony in Athens.