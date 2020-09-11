Bucks GM says Giannis Antetokounmpo will be offered Supermax contract in 2020

Milwaukee Bucks general manager Jon Horst said Thursday the front office will “of course” offer reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo a Supermax contract extension when eligible in 2020.

It’s a no-brainer for Milwaukee.

Antetokounmpo averaged 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals across 72 appearances during the 2018-19 season. He also averaged a double-double, 25.5 points and 12.3 rebounds, in the playoffs as the Bucks advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Although Milwaukee fell short against the eventual NBA champion Toronto Raptors, the roster is built to remain in title contention for as long as the Greek Freak is the cornerstone.

Read more: Bleacher Report