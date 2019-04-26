Bucks open second round on a sour note: Bucks – Celtics 90-112

The Bucks can only hope to bounce back as quickly as the weather

It was a slap-in-the-face kind of weekend for Milwaukee Bucks fans.

Mother Nature delivered the first blow, dropping several inches of snow on the area Saturday afternoon after a week straight of sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s.

Less than 24 hours later, natural order was restored; temperatures rebounded, the sun returned and the snow melted but the Boston Celtics spoiled what should have been a celebratory spring afternoon with a 22-point stunner in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The Bucks can only hope to bounce back as quickly as the weather.

Milwaukee flat-out played poorly in the series opener and instead of performing like a team that finished with the league’s best overall record this season, the Bucks more closely resembled the squad that performed well in spurts but ultimately couldn’t put together a complete effort in a seven-game first-round loss to the Celtics a year ago.

Read more HERE