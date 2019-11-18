Bucks, Pacers game sets hard-to-match sibling record (video)

All three last names are well-known in the NBA lexicon by now…

Saturday night’s game between the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks was a relatively nondescript 102-83 final in favor of the Bucks — except if you took a good look at the box score.

For the first time in NBA history, three different sets of brothers played and scored in the same game: Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Justin and Aaron Holiday, and Robin and Brook Lopez.

Familiar surnames

All three last names are well-known in the NBA lexicon by now.

Giannis led all scorers with 26 points. His brother, Thanasis, logged just under four minutes but managed to make one of his two field goal attempts.

Source: yahoo