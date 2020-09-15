Bucks tell Giannis they will spend big to win title, but a trade is their best bet

The idea of the Bucks going into the luxury tax, though, has some caveats

Following their disappointing exit in the second round of the playoffs, Milwaukee Bucks ownership has reportedly made a promise to superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo that they will now commit more money towards building a championship team.

According to ESPN, they are now willing to go into the luxury tax after avoiding taking the plunge so far during their rise with Antetokounmpo at the helm. That approach famously led to the departure of Malcolm Brogdon, who they sorely miss.

ESPN Sources: MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 3-hour lunch with Bucks co-owner/governor Marc Lasry on Friday covered the season, how Bucks can improve roster, Lasry confirming willingness to spend into luxury tax and agreement they’ll talk again after Giannis returns from a vacation. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 14, 2020

The idea of the Bucks going into the luxury tax, though, has some caveats. For one, we don’t know what the luxury tax threshold will be, or even what the total salary cap will be, until the league finalizes the numbers following lost revenue from the coronavirus. Also, Milwaukee isn’t going to have much room to work with, no matter what.

