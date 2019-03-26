Build a wall between Europe and Turkey: EPP leader Manfred Webber

The leader of the European People’s Party in the European Parliament, Manfred Webber said Turkey could not become a member of the European Union “because it does not have the support of European public opinion and is moving away from the values of the Union”.

In an interview with French newspaper, Webber pointed out that one of the first things he would do as President of the European Commission would be to end the accession negotiations with Turkey. “I will go to Ankara to propose a close economic relationship, educational exchanges, the continuation of our common struggle against terrorism, etc. But this country cannot become a member of the Union because it does not have the support of European public opinion and Turkey is moving away from the values of the Union”, he said.

The European right’s candidate for the Commission argued in favour of stricter border control and called for solidarity of the countries of Eastern Europe on immigration issues. “It is time to apply two principles: First, very strict border control – I support the Bulgarian Prime Minister when he talks about the need to build a wall between his country and Turkey. And secondly, a Marshall Plan for Africa. “