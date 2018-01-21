Building up in flames in Thessaloniki! (videos)

A building in downtown Thessaloniki was set ablaze by unknown suspects who threw flammable material inside out and lit it on fire. The fire broke out at an abandoned building where the Libertatia occupation is housed on Army Avenue in Thessaloniki.

8 firefighting vehicles rushed to the scene and are trying to extinguish the flames.

According to initial sources, a group of hooded people marching in front go the building and chanting slogans about Macedonia, hurled cocktail molotovs inside the building which immediately went up in flames.

source: Thestival.gr