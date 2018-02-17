Bulgaria issues warning over FYROM name dispute

Bulgaria’s president has said his country backed a solution to the name dispute between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) but warned a new name should not encroach on Bulgarian territory.

Rumen Radev was speaking to reporters after meeting FYROM counterpart Gjorge Ivanov.

“We back the solution of the name contest between Skopje and Athens. Our position is clear: the solution of the name contest should not contain any geographical elements which in itself, hints at territorial parts belonging to Bulgaria,” he said.

Nationalists in Bulgarian have previously hit out at Greece, accusing it of usurping the name “Macedonia”.

Bulgaria’s Defence Minister Krasimir Karakachanov has previously said Sofia also had an equal right to the historical, cultural term “Macedonia”.

Source: greekreporter