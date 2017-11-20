Bullfighter gored in testicles! (shocking video)

This is the horrific moment a bullfighter was gored in the BALLS during a fiesta tournament in Mexico.

Luis David Adame is seen writhing in pain after the bull’s horn scored a direct hit and left him with blood pouring from his wound.

He can be seen attempting to stem the flow of blood from his wound with his own hands after shocked colleagues carried him off to the bullring’s infirmary.

The bullfighter was then rushed to hospital.

The excruciating attack in the plaza Santa María de Querétaro in Queretaro took place during the first bout of the festival.

The Mexican bullfighter had just started to taunt the huge bull with his traditional red cape when the animal ducked and quickly turned direction, piercing Luis David’s groin area before tossing him up in the air.

As he fell to the ground, other tournament competitors ran to his aid and carried him to the side of the bullring.

This morning, he was well enough to tweet a message from his hospital bed, thanking fans for messages of support.

He is said to be recovering and in a stable condition.

source: thesun.co.uk