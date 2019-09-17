Bull semen “covers” farm after explosion

About 100 cylinders of bull semen – worth up to $1,000 each – have exploded after a fire ravaged a cattle-breeding farm in the state of Victoria, Australia.
At least 30 firefighters rushed to Yarram Herd Services at Rodgers Street in Yarram, southeast of Victoria just after 3 am on Tuesday.
The blaze took emergency crews two-and-a-half hours to contain.
Workers at the cattle breeding farm were forced to clean up the mess after the cylinders exploded.
The non-for-profit company provides services such as artificial insemination and breeding advice.
Committee vice Charmain for Yarram Herd Services, Aaron Thomas, told the ABC the cylinders were worth between $500 and $1,000 each.
The semen inside varies in price and can range from $5 to $95 per straw.
more at dailymail.co.uk