Bumbling Joe Biden gaffes again – COVID-19 killed millions of Americans

Presumptive 2020 Democratic nominee Joe Biden bumbled his way through a ‘virtual roundtable’ he hosted on Thursday afternoon, as questions regarding the former Vice President’s mental acuity continue to mount.

Concern of Biden’s mental sharpness has been the subject of constant debate ever since he launched his White House bid last April, following a number of blunders he’s made during televised interviews and campaign speeches in the months since.

And the self-proclaimed ‘gaffe machine’ did little to mitigate those apprehensions during a monologue about soaring unemployment levels on Thursday, in which he wrongly claimed 85,000 jobs have been lost in the US as a result of COVID-19, and millions of Americans have died.

The former Vice President appears to have got his numbers confused. In reality, at least 85,000 Americans have died, while 36.5million have lost their jobs.

‘We’re … in the middle of a pandemic that has cost us more than 85,000 jobs as of today. Lives of millions of people. Millions of people. Millions of jobs,’ a tongue tied Biden almost unintelligibly babbled at the beginning of the stream.

‘You know, and we’re in a position where, you know we just got new unemployment insurance, this morning, uh, numbers — 36.5 million claims since this crisis began.’

