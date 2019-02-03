Burglar gets caught having sex with corpse in funeral parlour!

He was jailed for six years

A burglar who had sex with a corpse after breaking into a funeral parlour has been jailed for six years.

Kasim Khuram, 23, had sex with a woman’s body after lifting the lids of coffins at the Central England Co-Operative undertakers in Walsall Road, Great Barr, Birmingham, on 11 November.

Khuram disturbed nine coffins during a drug-induced psychosis.

Sentencing at Birmingham Crown Court, Judge Melbourne Inman QC said the crimes “offend all human sensitivity”.

“I am not aware of – and nor have I been able to find – any similar case. It would be difficult to think of a greater depravation of the dignity of the dead,” he said.

Khuram, of Kenilworth Road, Aston, forced his way into the parlour at about 03:00 GMT while high on Mamba and PCP and after drinking vodka.

He disturbed “multiple coffins” and desecrated the bodies of two women.

source: bbc.com