According to reports a Myanmar Shaanxi Y-8 military plane carrying 116 passengers went missing over the southeast Asian country.

The commander-in-chief’s office said in a statement:”Communication was lost suddenly when it reached about 20 miles west of Dawei town“.

The plane was carrying 105 passengers and 11 crew.

The passengers are thought to be the families of military men based in the coastal region.

An extensive search is now underway for the plane.

