Eleven people were injured when two urban transport buses collided on Tuesday in the area of Egaleo. The collision occurred near the western Attica University on the corner of Korytsas and Pindou streets and according to eyewitnesses, some of the passengers sustained slight injuries. The bus driver of the vehicle on Korytsas street reportedly violated a stop sign. After the collision, one of the buses veered off and crashed into a column.