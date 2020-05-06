Business owners permitted to move to islands to prepare their businesses, Deputy Tourism Minister says

Deputy Minister of Tourism Manos Konsolas told “Thema 104.6” that business owners will be allowed to travel to islands to prepare their stores and shops.

“Anyone who wants to move to the islands can submit an official request to the Ministry of Civil Protection can go ahead,” said the Deputy Minister of Tourism, speaking to Makis Pollatos.

He stressed that people who own businesses that will open on June 1, like catering businesses or hotels with a twelve-month base, will be able to move to prepare their businesses.

also read

Greece, Israel and Cyprus may create a safe zone for tourism

TUI: Greece is a viable destination for tourists