Businessman Nikos Mavrikos, who had been kidnapped on December 27th outside his home in Piraeus, was released by his captors this morning.

According to sources, the man is in good health. Protothema.gr contacted the cousin of the businessman, who confirmed that he was released.

Officers from the homicide division who handled the case had from the outset dubbed it a strange one, as it was not clear if the captors had contacted any of the businessmen’s relatives to ask for ransom for his release.