Barron Hilton, the younger brother of Paris and Niki Hilton uploaded a photo on his Instagram of his partner running on the beach stark naked during their short holidays! A little earlier Barron had snapped a selfie where they appear to be sunbathing with his girlfriend posing topless. Her name is Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff, and as the foreign media report, it is most likely the couple will be getting married.

Colombier 🌊 01/29/18 Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Barron Hilton III (@barronhilton) στις 30 Ιαν, 2018 στις 3:13 μμ PST