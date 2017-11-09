Butt-naked jockeys in saucy photo-shoot (photos)

It may be getting nippy outside, but it has not stopped a group of philanthropic female jockeys from baring all for a charity calendar. The brave women, all riders, stripped to their riding helmets and boots in a bid to raise money for the Injured Jockeys Fund. Group, led by organiser and jockey Leanda Tickle, posed naked on horseback as they bared all in a cheeky photo-shoot, flashing their bottoms and cracking their riding crops in the process.

In over 6 photoshoots, women posed for almost 1,000 photos, which they narrowed down to 12 cheeky shots for their 2018 calendar “The Big Reveal”. Models featured are all point-to-point riders, jockeys who race over fences with hunting horses. In one photo, the group goes for a naked horse canter, wearing nothing but their helmets and boots and in another pic, a jockey is seen getting her horse ready for racing, minus any trousers, of course.

source: flashdailynews.com