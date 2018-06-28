Butt-naked model at Wailing Wall in Israel sparks controversy

A model has sparked fury by posing naked in front of Jerusalem’s Wailing Wall a year after she was jailed for a nude photoshoot in an Egyptian temple.

Marisa Papen took the cheeky snap from the roof-top of building in the ancient Middle Eastern city.

The Belgian model said: “It was immediately clear to me that if we could manage to take a picture in front of or near the Wailing Wall, the whole trip would be a success.

“We got into a conversation with a super friendly guy, who turned out to be Muslim, and he invited us into his house where we drank coffee and mint tea.”

When Papen and her photographer Mathias Lambrecht asked if they could visit his rooftop to take a photograph, the man gladly obliged.

She added: “I still had to explain that I wanted to take off my clothes for a picture.

