Cabinet meeting in progress over coronavirus measures

The government could take more steps to protect the public against the spread of the deadly virus

A meeting of the Greek cabinet is underway via teleconference with the main issue on the agenda being the effectiveness of the measures and the possible adoption of further steps against the spread of the coronavirus.

Earlier, government spokesman Stelios Petsas warned that further measures could be taken to shut down operations in areas other than those already announced.

“Further decisions will be taken to restrict activity in other businesses or sectors. Each time we will look at the data and make decisions”, Petsas told ANT1, adding that “the ministerial role is to oversee where we are and take further action in specific areas.”

