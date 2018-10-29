California-based company offers paid protesting services

Czech investor Zdenek Bakala who claims the firm was hired to run an extortion campaign against him

A California-based public relations firm is offering paid protesting services to its clients.

Crowds on Demand, out of Beverly Hills, offers “protests, rallies, flash-mobs, paparazzi events and other inventive PR stunts,” according to their website. “We provide everything including the people, the materials and even the ideas.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, the company hired protestors to lobby the New Orleans City Council on behalf of a power plant operator, however the operator claims it only hired Crowds on Demand to bring supporters to the meetings, but did not know paid actors were involved. Each actor was reportedly paid $60 to attend the meetings, and $200 to speak on behalf of the power plant.

Actors were also hired to protest a Masons convention in San Francisco, and to act as paparazzi and fans for an L.A. life coaches conference.

“Are you looking to create a buzz anywhere in the United States?” the firm’s website asks. “At Crowds on Demand, we provide our clients with protests, rallies, flash-mobs, paparazzi events and other inventive PR stunts. These services are available across the country in every major U.S city, every major U.S metro area and even most smaller cities as well. We provide everything including the people, the materials and even the ideas. You can come to us with a specific plan of action and we can make it happen.”

The website also claims the firm has “made campaigns involving hundreds of people come to action in just days.”

On the website’s Protest, Rallies, and Advocacy Page, the firm claims it has achieved results on campaigns involving “everything from ending institutional discrimination in a religious organization to getting refunds and compensation for hundreds of homeowners who bought hazardous land from a real estate firm to forcing a patent trolling company to back down.”

