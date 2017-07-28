Calls intensify on Capitol Hill for Special Counsel — On Hillary!

Neither the Justice Department nor the FBI decided to prosecute Hillary for the numerous laws she broke

Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee are swiftly moving forward with calls to set up a special counsel to investigate the 2016 election, but focus exclusively on the actions of officials in the Barack Obama administration — including Attorney General Loretta Lynch — and Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

In a July 27 letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, GOP committee lawmakers said they “request assistance in restoring public confidence in our nation’s justice system and its investigators, specifically the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).”

While the Russia canard is being investigated by special counsel Robert Mueller, the lawmakers said they “are not confident that other matters related to the 2016 election and aftermath are similarly under investigation” by the former FBI director.

“The unbalanced, uncertain, and seemingly unlimited focus of the special counsel’s investigation has led many of our constituents to see a dual standard of justice that benefits only the powerful and politically well-connected,” the letter said. “For this reason, we call on you to appoint a second special counsel to investigate a plethora of matters connected to the 2016 election and its aftermath, including actions taken by previously public figures like Attorney General Loretta Lynch, FBI Director James Comey, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.”

The letter came just a day after GOP lawmakers voted to demand all documents regarding former FBI Director James Comey’s communications with Obama administration officials.

Neither the Justice Department nor the FBI decided to prosecute Hillary for the numerous laws she broke. And if you’ve forgotten all her crimes, here’s an amazing clip from September 2016 in which Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) catalogues the amazing string while asking Comey why he decided to reject prosecution (skip to 3:20 for the good stuff).

The committee Republicans were well aware that the mainstream media and Democrats will accuse them of trying to deflect attention from the Mueller probe, but said the rule of law demands action.

“Our call for a special counsel is not made lightly. We have no interest in engendering more bad feelings and less confidence in the process or governmental institutions by the American people,” they wrote. “Rather, our call is made on their behalf. It is meant to determine whether the criminal prosecution of any individual is warranted based on the solemn obligation to follow the facts wherever they lead and applying the law to those facts.”

Source