Can you believe this amazing Belgian is not Greek?! (video)

We all know that learning to speak Greek is possibly one of the most difficult tasks a linguaphile will face. It is no surprise that the English phrase “It sounds Greek to me” indicates the high level of difficulty in understanding something. But there is another saying that goes “Where there is a will there is a way”. Which applicable 100% to this Belgian man who learned how to speak perfect Greek! His pronunciation is especially amazing, as he sounds exactly like a native Greek speaker! Check him out and be impressed!