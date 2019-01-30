Cancer will be cured within a year, scientists claim

A group of Israeli scientists claim they are very close to finding a complete cur e for cancer. They optimistically predict this could come about within a year.

The company, Accelerated Evolution Biotechnologies Ltd. (AEBi), has described its treatment, MuTaTo, as comparable to a cancer antibiotic that uses a multipronged approach similar to the treatment given to HIV patients. The Israeli team told The Jerusalem Post that this treatment relies on a combination of several peptides for each cancer cell, reportedly eliminating the chances of evasion through mutation

“We believe we will offer in a year’s time a complete cure for cancer,” said Dan Aridor, of a new treatment being developed by his company, Accelerated Evolution Biotechnologies Ltd. (AEBi), which was founded in 2000 in the ITEK incubator in the Weizmann Science Park. AEBi developed the SoAP platform, which provides functional leads to very difficult targets.

The potentially game-changing anti-cancer drug is based on SoAP technology, which belongs to the phage display group of technologies. It involves the introduction of DNA coding for a protein, such as an antibody, into a bacteriophage – a virus that infects bacteria. That protein is then displayed on the surface of the phage. Researchers can use these protein-displaying phages to screen for interactions with other proteins, DNA sequences and small molecules.

However, other scientists have expressed some reservations about the time frame of the cure.

source: jpost.com