Candice Swanepoel nearly bears all in hot photos

Candice Swanepoel is draws attention off the catwalk too – and left little to the imagination in her latest post on Instagram.

The model posed lying seductively on a couch in virtually nothing. The stunning Candice looks more tanned and glowing than ever, while highlighting her gorgeous curves. Of course, her photo got numerous likes and positive comments.

“Getting ready to launch a new @tropicofc collection soon..and finding a bunch of images that didn’t make the cut.. apologies for the over posting in advance”, she explained in her comment.