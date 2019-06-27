Capacity of TAP could reach 20 bcm

The consortium managing the project is attempting to assess the interest in the companies that are active in the field

The market test platform for the TAP gas pipeline, which will transport Azerbaijan’s natural gas to Europe through Greece, Albania and Italy, opens today.

The consortium managing the project is attempting to assess the interest in the companies that are active in the field to bind capacity in the TAP pipeline in excess of 10 billion. cubic meters of natural gas.

If this first non-binding phase shows interest, then the consortium managing the project will study the investments that will be required, disclose the timetables and prices that will apply and proceed to the second and binding phase of the market test with the signing of the relevant contracts, which is expected to start in the second quarter of 2020.

The goal is the TAP gas pipeline to increase its capacity from 10 billion cubic meters of natural gas to 20 billion cubic meters, but for this to happen there must be the corresponding demand.

