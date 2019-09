No one has been hurt

An unbelievable incident took place at around 7 pm in the near the Caravel Hotel: A driver of a car after an argument with a bus driver got out of his car with a shotgun in hand and fired at the bus!

The bus was of a group of Korean tourists and its driver was waiting for them to finish their lunch.

According to the first information, the reason for the dispute was the priority.

The bus driver in shock called the police which are now investigating the case, looking for the armed driver.